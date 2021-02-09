UrduPoint.com
Eminent Neurologist Offers Free Medical Treatment To Policemen, Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Eminent neurologist offers free medical treatment to Policemen, families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Eminent neurologist Dr. Anwar Muhammad Qureshi has offered providing free of cost neurological treatment to Policemen and their families of Hyderabad region.

According to the Police spokesman, he made this offer to Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed during a meeting on Tuesday.

Lauding the services of Sindh Police, Dr. Anwar Muhammad Qureshi said said that the Police of the province rendering commendable job in maintaining law and order and providing safe and secure atmosphere to the people of their respective jurisdictions.

However, he said that many Policemen suffer neurological issues while performing their duties and there is the need that they should get proper medical advice and treatment.

Dr. Anwar Muhammad Qureshi offered to Additional Inspector General of Police of providing free of cost treatment to those Policemen and their families who are suffering brain related diseases, spinal cord, vertebral muscles and slipped disk issues as were as nervous system disorder.

AIG Police Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed highly appreciated the spirit of neurologist Dr. Anwar Muhammad Qureshi and thanked him for offering his services. Among others, General Secretary PTI Women Wing Hyderabad district Sabeen Javed was also present on the occasion.

