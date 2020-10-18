UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eminent Painter And Calligrapher Master Allah Bukhsh Remembered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The 32nd death anniversary of eminent painter and calligrapher Master Allah Bukhsh was observed today (Sunday), a private news channel reported.

Born in1895 in Wazirabad, Allah Bukhsh was actively involved in aesthetics and classical landscape paintings throughout his life. He produced his work in British India before partition and in Pakistan after split of Indian subcontinent. Most of his work revolves around traditional tales of Persian and Hindu mythology. He also depicted rural life, particularly culture of Punjab, Pakistan in his paintings.

As recipient of national literary award, the Pride of Performance in 1963, he is primarily recognized for depicting tragic love stories of Sohni Mahiwal, Heer Ranjha and Tilism-e-Hoshruba, an epic story of Amir Hamza, a legendary Persian adventurer.

Sometimes, he used to depict traditional festivals of Punjab. Some of his work he produced after independence was acquired by the National Art Gallery.

Master Allah Bukhsh spent most of his life in Lahore. At first, he attended a Madrasa to study urdu and Arabic, however, he subsequently left school. His father was a house painter who used to work at Mughalpura Railway Workshop.

In 1991, Pakistan Post issued a commemorative postage stamp to honor Allah Bakhsh in its 'Painters Of Pakistan' series. He died on 18 October 1978.

More Stories From Pakistan

