Open Menu

Eminent Philanthropist Rahat Khan Shot Dead In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Eminent philanthropist Rahat Khan shot dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A well-reputed philanthropist and member of the District Reconciliation Committee (DRC), Rahat Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Swabi, police informed on Friday.

Police said Rahat Khan was near his home in Kalu Khan tehsil of Swabi district when armed men shot him dead.

The deceased had rendered all his life for the welfare of the people of his area and was a great admirer of peace and reconciliation among the people.

As a member of DRC, he addressed countless issues of his people and turned scores of enmities into brotherhood in his area.

He attended hundreds of peace jirgas and even many times placed his turban on the feet of opponent parties to persuade them to reach a peaceful truce.

His great desire was to end enmities and peacefully settle disputes among rival groups. The people of his area were shocked to hear the news about his death and demanded the arrest of his killers as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Dead Police Swabi All

Recent Stories

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

24 minutes ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

52 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

14 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

15 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

15 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

15 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

15 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan