Eminent Philanthropist Rahat Khan Shot Dead In Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A well-reputed philanthropist and member of the District Reconciliation Committee (DRC), Rahat Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Swabi, police informed on Friday.
Police said Rahat Khan was near his home in Kalu Khan tehsil of Swabi district when armed men shot him dead.
The deceased had rendered all his life for the welfare of the people of his area and was a great admirer of peace and reconciliation among the people.
As a member of DRC, he addressed countless issues of his people and turned scores of enmities into brotherhood in his area.
He attended hundreds of peace jirgas and even many times placed his turban on the feet of opponent parties to persuade them to reach a peaceful truce.
His great desire was to end enmities and peacefully settle disputes among rival groups. The people of his area were shocked to hear the news about his death and demanded the arrest of his killers as soon as possible.
