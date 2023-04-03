Eminent religious scholars, health experts take part in PBC Ramazan transmission

Eminent religious scholars and health experts participated in the special Ramazan transmission "Paigham-e-Ramazan '' on the 12th consecutive day on Monday and guided the listeners on matters pertaining to fasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Eminent religious scholars and health experts participated in the special Ramazan transmission "Paigham-e-Ramazan '' on the 12th consecutive day on Monday and guided the listeners on matters pertaining to fasting.

Religious scholar Ahmed Hammad talked about the conquest of Makkah which was a significant event in the history of islam.

He said it was the beginning of Muslim dominance over entire Arabia and increased political power of Muslims, said a press release issued here.

Health Expert Dr Irfan Ali Ringchan said that patients of acute hepatitis and peptic ulcer must consult their physician before fasting.

He further added that excessive exercise during the fasting hours should be avoided. He advised that incorporating balanced meals and adequate hydration is essential for optimizing energy and health.

Naat Khawan Tasneem Akhtar paid tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) while Tilawat-e-Quran-e-Pak along with translation was a regular part of transmission.

People across the country can participate in the live transmission by calling at 051-9208940 from 5 pm. to 9 p.m.

This special transmission could be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan's Podcast.