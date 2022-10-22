Eminent scholar Dr Habibullah Siddiqui passes away

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

The eminent scholar, researcher of Islamic studies and educationist Dr Habibullah Siddiqui breathed his last at his home in Jamshoro district at 85 years on Saturday

He was born on January 1,1937, in Dadu district.

Siddiqui served as the principal of the government colleges, Director Bureau of Curriculum and Extension, Chairman Sindh Textbook board and Program Director of Primary education Sindh.

The History of Babul islam Sindh, The River, Life on the Seashores, The Human History, Pieces of Sugar Candy, Education in Sindh Past and Present, Son of the Desert which encapsulated the life of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Education Problems of Pakistan are some of his published works.

His funeral prayers were offered at Sindh University Teachers Cooperative Housing Society in Jamshoro.

