Eminent scholar Dr. N.A Baloch remembered on his 11th death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Scholars and educationists while remembering the eminent scholar Dr. N.A Baloch at a seminar held on Wednesday in connection with his 11th death anniversary at the University of Sindh paid rich tributes to him and said that Dr. Baloch was a true Sindh Lover and the man of letters who struggled whole life for the promotion of Sindhi Language and Literature and introduced new trendsin the research.

The seminar was organized by Sindh University's Dr. N.A. Baloch Chair at its seminar hall which was attended by a largenumber of scholars, teachers, students and family members of the latescholar.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while paying rich tribute to the scholar's valued services said that Dr. Baloch alone had worked a lot which was not done even by any institute.

He said that everyone always respected Dr. Baloch as he was a good teacher, a man of caliber, a world class researcher and over all lover of Sindh, its language, literature and people adding that he got an opportunity to attend many meetings of academic council along with Dr. Baloch and learnt many things from him.

He said that Dr. N.A Baloch had played a pivotal role in selecting the venue for the establishment of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro adding that had he not taken the initiative, the varsity might have been established somewhere in Tando Jam. He was a helping hand of the founding Vice-Chancellor Allama I.I. Qazi during the establishment of Jamshoro Campus, he informed.

"Due to the literary and educational services of Dr. Baloch, we all are gathered here today to pay tribute to him", the Vice-Chancellor said and added that Dr. Baloch did innovative research work in the university during his tenure of Vice Chancellor ship from 1973 to 1976 and he personally preserved the scientific, literary and historical heritage of Sindh and made it known globally.

The Director of the Chair Dr. Fayaz Latif said that Dr. Baloch was not only a research scholar but a Sindhologist who traveled every part of Sindh to do research and identified the public matters as well as traditions which had value in the society at local level and also identified for the interest of the people.

He said that Dr. Baloch always welcomed criticism but never ever responded disapproval against him because he constantly valued the time.

He said that Dr. Baloch was an extraordinary scholar and he devoted his whole life to education and research with realization that life was short.

Scholar Taj Joyo said that Dr. Baloch surely created such a heaven of knowledge during his life and added that he had left to use more than 150 books encompassing all important areas of knowledge, education and wisdom.

"Dr. Baloch has done as much work in folk literature that no institute did it until now", he said and added that his major contribution was work on folk literature and Sindhi language dictionary.

He lauded that Dr. Baloch contributed to education, literature, folklore and history. Dr. Baloch also wrote books in Arabic, Persian, English and urdu, he added.

Dr. Rehana Mallah said that Dr. Baloch carried an unwritten, unspoken, yet a concrete commitment to serve Sindh, to revive its lost identity and cultural glory to preserve its cultural heritage, language, folk-lore and classical literature through his continued erudite research.

Dr. Altaf Jokhio said that the works of Dr. Baloch in context with language was commendable adding that he worked through thick and thin to introduce Sindhi language and literature across the globe. He said Sindh was fortunate to have a person like Dr Baloch, adding that he spread the message of tolerance by working on the life and works of Bhittai.

Dr. Asad Jamal Pali said that the personality of Dr. Baloch was multi-dimensional and his work on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was of high standard and exquisite. He called for reprinting the works of Dr. Baloch, saying that personalities like him gave identity to literature and culture.

Shabnum Gul said that Dr. Baloch did a lot for Sindhi literature while his literary labor will always be remembered adding that Nabi Bukhsh Khan had always adopted three principles in his life � discipline, honesty in his work and ignoring criticism of people. "Dr Baloch was a good teacher, scholar and officer," she said.

Earlier, a ceremony was organized by Dr. NA Baloch Chair at the mausoleum of Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Khan Baloch in which the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, the family members of the late scholar, friends, writers and intellectuals participated. Dr. Kalhoro along with others laid wreaths of flowers on the grave. On the occasion, collective prayers were offered after the recital of Fateha.