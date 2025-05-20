Eminent Scholar Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Eminent religious scholar and former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Rawalpindi, Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi, passed away on Monday. Maulana Abdul Jalil had been ill for some time.
According to the JI media coordinator, his funeral prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Race Course Janazagah.
Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi was originally from Batgram. His father Mufti Abdul Rehman was also a prominent religious scholar.
After completing religious education (Dars-e-Nizami), he shifted from his native town to Rawalpindi in 1970-71, where he established a religious seminary in the name of Jamia Siddiquia Islamia in Dhoke Chaudhryan Afshan Colony.
He also remained Khateeb at the Jamia Masjid Zeeshan for half a century. He had also been the Nazim of Jamaat-e-Islami Rawalpindi Cantt PP-4, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Rawalpindi City and Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab, besides Central Senior Vice President of Jamiat-e-Ittehad-e-Ulema Pakistan.
Maulana Naqshbandi had a wide circle of friends, and had personal relations with the leading scholars of all schools of thought.
