Eminent scientists, researchers presented 300 papers at ISAM-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Eminent Scientists, Engineers and Researchers from all over the world presented their 300 papers and shared their findings during the 17th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM) 2021 concluded here on Friday.

This biennial event was inaugurated on October 18, 2021 at NCP, Shadra road, near Quaid-e-Azam University.

Apart from this, an industrial exhibition has also been arranged in which leading manufactures/vendors participated.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony, chief guest Parliamentary Secretary for Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar said, "the stunning development in the world of materials, indicate clearly the future directions of Science & Technology. The nations that are abreast with these challenges will surely be benefiting from the future outcome while the others will simply be left out," she added.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was well aware of this inequality and un level playing field, especially within Pakistan. The digital divide has grown due to the coronavirus outbreak of 2019 and the field of education faced immense challenges to evolve and adapt, which is why our main focus has been on 'education for all' as a part of the UN sustainable development goals, Pakistan's Single National Curriculum will ensure that no child is left behind and all have the ability to contribute to stem fields.

She also pointed out that to provide direction, support and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance the social and economic profile of the people of Pakistan, the ministry has also started National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), which introduces a blended learning format.

NAVTTC was effectively implementing Prime Minister's progaramme, "Skills for All" strategy as a catalyst for TVET Sector Development in Pakistan, under which technical training was imparted to unskilled youth across the country, besides taking several steps into improve the TVET landscape in Pakistan.

While addressing on the occasion, Chairman of the Symposium, Tahir Ikram said that "Pakistan simply cannot afford to stay behind as the progress of industry and infrastructure depends upon the adoption, promotion and invention of new materials. We have to work in close collaboration with the world's materials scientist's community to search for effective solution to our design and engineering problems. It is in this spirit that we have been organizing this symposium for the last three decades. Now this vital event has matured as a serious international scientific forum which clearly reflects a meaningful dialogue for mutually beneficial collaboration".

Secretary of the Symposium, Dr. Amjad Ali informed that the prime objective of this symposium was to provide a common platform to eminent material scientists from abroad to discuss in detail, work out plans and exchange ideas with local counterparts in their respective fields. He expressed his gratitude to the participants as well as the organizing committee for making the Symposium, a success.