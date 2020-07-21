UrduPoint.com
Eminent Singer Attaullah Esakhelvi Calls On Chief Minister Buzdar

Tue 21st July 2020

Renowned folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion commended that Attaullah Esakhelvi was an illustrious and an illuminating star of the world of artistes and added that his songs closely knitted together the inhabitants of homeland.

He further complimented that his melodious voice appeals to the heart of every person having taste for music.

He lauded that Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi was an invaluable asset of Pakistan.

The CM asked for his well being, inquired after his health and also prayedto grant him complete health.

