Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Badr-uz-Zaman, an eminent musician and singer of Pakistani film industry, passed away, on Friday.

Family sources told APP that Ustad Badr-uz-Zaman was suffering from heart complications for a long time and he died in early Friday morning.

Badr was also working as a music teacher at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore. He was born on April 21, 1940.

He was a student of Ustad Chhotay Ghulam Ali Khan and Bao Faiz. Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman authored 14 books to highlight different genres of classical music.

In 2006, the Government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance Awad in recognition of his meritorious services rendered in the field of classical music.

Noted literary figure and close aide of Badr, Agha Qaiser expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise. He said services of Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman in the field of music would be remembered for long.

