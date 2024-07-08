Open Menu

Eminent Sportsmen Of KP Call On Bilawal Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto

Eminent sportsmen of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Governor House

They included squash legend, Jan Sher Khan, Taekwondo gold medalists girls Memona Naseer Baloch and Pakeeza, Pakistan Volleyball team captain Muarad Jahan, players Waleed, Khan Sufaid Afridi, mountaineer snowboarding champion Samar Khan, folk singer from Swat Nazam Tor Wali, digital creator Abrar Ahmad, Pakistan Judo world champion Azizul Haq and Taekwondo national coach Naseer Balcoh.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that sportsmen’s role in promotion of the country’s image of paramount importance.

He said sports create tolerance and discipline in players besides hoisting national flags high in stadiums of the world.

Chairman PPP said that promotion of sports and revival of playgrounds in KP was imperative to present the soft image of the province before the world.

He appreciated the efforts of KP Governor for promotion of sports in the province.

Referring to former World Squash Champion, Jan Sher Khan, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan had produced great sportsmen that ruled over games including squash, hockey, cricket and snooker.

He underlined the need for revival of the squash sports, which was played during era of legends Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

He praised Taekwondo girls champions and coach Naseer Baloch for their hard work and dedication.

Bilawal Bhutto met with all sportsmen and exchanged views with them.

Bilawal Bhutto and KP Governor presented souvenirs to the sportsmen.

Pakistan Peoples Party KP, President, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, General Secretary Shahdi Khan and other office bearers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan