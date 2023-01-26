UrduPoint.com

Eminent Urdu Linguist, Researcher, Writer, Critic Farman Fatehpuri Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic Farman Fatehpuri remembered

Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Eminent urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

He is widely regarded as an authority on the life and work of Ghalib. He wrote many scholarly articles, book reviews, and editorials.

He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for his literary accomplishments in 1985 from the President of Pakistan. He died in his sleep during the very early morning on August 3, 2013 and he was buried in the Karachi University graveyard.

Born on January 26,1926 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Syed Dildar Ali. He received his matriculation from Fatehpur and intermediate education from Allahabad in 1948. He graduated from Agra University in 1950.

Farman migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and settled in Karachi. He completed his Master of Arts, LLB and B.

T. from Karachi University.

In 1965, he obtained his PhD degree. He holds the honour of being the first Pakistani with a D.Litt (Doctor of Letters) in Urdu in 1974.

He remained associated with Karachi University for nearly 30 years and taught many PhD students and researchers. He was later appointed chief editor and secretary of the Urdu dictionary board in 1985.

From 1996 on, he served as a member of the Civil Services Board of the Sindh Government. He became the editor of the monthly publication, Nigar- the oldest Urdu literary journal, founded by Farman's mentor, Allama Niaz Fatehpuri.

Farman's works and ideas have had a strong influence on researchers investigating the poetry and prose of Ghalib and Urdu linguistics. He was the author of more than 60 titles on the Urdu poetry of Ghalib and Allama Iqbal, including linguistics, critique, and biography.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan President Of Pakistan Education Doctor Died Fatehpur Allahabad Agra January August Karachi University From Government

Recent Stories

8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

23 seconds ago
 KP, Punjab's elections to be held on time: Senator ..

KP, Punjab's elections to be held on time: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

24 seconds ago
 BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

BISE issues Inter annual examination fee schedule

26 seconds ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops to Use Them - Anand

27 seconds ago
 Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

26 minutes ago
 South Korea, IAEA Discuss North Korean Nuclear Pro ..

South Korea, IAEA Discuss North Korean Nuclear Program - Reports

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.