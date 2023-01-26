Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic Farman Fatehpuri remembered

Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Eminent urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

He is widely regarded as an authority on the life and work of Ghalib. He wrote many scholarly articles, book reviews, and editorials.

He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for his literary accomplishments in 1985 from the President of Pakistan. He died in his sleep during the very early morning on August 3, 2013 and he was buried in the Karachi University graveyard.

Born on January 26,1926 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Syed Dildar Ali. He received his matriculation from Fatehpur and intermediate education from Allahabad in 1948. He graduated from Agra University in 1950.

Farman migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and settled in Karachi. He completed his Master of Arts, LLB and B.

T. from Karachi University.

In 1965, he obtained his PhD degree. He holds the honour of being the first Pakistani with a D.Litt (Doctor of Letters) in Urdu in 1974.

He remained associated with Karachi University for nearly 30 years and taught many PhD students and researchers. He was later appointed chief editor and secretary of the Urdu dictionary board in 1985.

From 1996 on, he served as a member of the Civil Services Board of the Sindh Government. He became the editor of the monthly publication, Nigar- the oldest Urdu literary journal, founded by Farman's mentor, Allama Niaz Fatehpuri.

Farman's works and ideas have had a strong influence on researchers investigating the poetry and prose of Ghalib and Urdu linguistics. He was the author of more than 60 titles on the Urdu poetry of Ghalib and Allama Iqbal, including linguistics, critique, and biography.