UrduPoint.com

Eminent Veterinary Expert Dr. Inayatullah Kathio Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Eminent veterinary expert Dr. Inayatullah Kathio passes away

Dr. Inayatullah Kathio, (I. H. Kathio), an eminent veterinary expert and alumnus of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), has passed away in the United States

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr. Inayatullah Kathio, (I. H. Kathio), an eminent veterinary expert and alumnus of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), has passed away in the United States.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Saturday that Pakistan born eminent Veterinarian has died at the age of 69 due to cardiac problem.

Born on September 8, 1953 in Naseerabad, Larkana district, Dr. Kathio had completed his DVM degree from the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University in 1978.

In 1981, he went to Washington for a fellowship and completed his Ph.D. and post-doctorate from Georgetown University, Missouri, Columbia University, and Iowa University. He served as a veterinarian in the Sindh Government as an FAO research officer and consultant in the United Nations Development Program.

Dr. Kathio used to write scientific articles in international newspapers and participate in veterinary science programs on various American tv channels, including Fox TV, Hazelton TV, Philadelphia TV, PAX TV.

He also had the status of a Pakistani diplomat due to close relations with the US and Pakistani high political leaders.

Kathio has had animal clinics in the US city of Pittston and Mexico since 2002, where he used to treat the pets of famous American people including Hillary Clinton.

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri termed the death of Dr. Kathio as a great loss to the veterinary world and said that despite being in America, Dr. Kathio rendered great services to the country including Sindh.

He said that Dr. Kathio taught the students of Sindh Agriculture University about the development of veterinary sciences in the world, modern technology as well as laboratory and surgical work during his visit to SAU, and he continued to serve in animal welfare and development projects in the world through various international institutions.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that Dr. Kathio was an eminent veterinary expert and known all over the world.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology United Nations Washington Agriculture Hillary Clinton Visit Died Georgetown Larkana Columbia Philadelphia United States Mexico Tando Jam September TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SS ..

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SSSD

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Call ..

Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Calls Washington's Aid Vital for U ..

8 minutes ago
 Train coaches imported from China to uplift Pakist ..

Train coaches imported from China to uplift Pakistan railway image, enhance tech ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi review ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reviews delimitation of UCs

4 minutes ago
 Education budget insufficient for development of s ..

Education budget insufficient for development of schools: Sindh Minister for Edu ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo announces compensation for families of ..

CM Bizenjo announces compensation for families of martyrs in Bela tragedy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.