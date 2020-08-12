UrduPoint.com
Eminent Writer, Educationist Comrade Taj Abro Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Eminent writer, educationist Comrade Taj Abro remembered

SAFCO Support Foundation, a non governmental organization, on Tuesday celebrated 96th birth anniversary of eminent writer, educationist and reputable judge Comrade Taj Mohammad Abro and paid glowing tribute to the legendary personality who had played important role in the field of literature, education, law and the politics. While addressing the programme, the founder of SAFCO, Suleman G Abro, said Comrade Taj Mohammad Abro was an educationist, intellectual, politician, journalist and the judge who had worked in all these fields for uplift of the people of downtrodden society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :SAFCO Support Foundation, a non governmental organization, on Tuesday celebrated 96th birth anniversary of eminent writer, educationist and reputable judge Comrade Taj Mohammad Abro and paid glowing tribute to the legendary personality who had played important role in the field of literature, education, law and the politics.

While addressing the programme, the founder of SAFCO, Suleman G Abro, said Comrade Taj Mohammad Abro was an educationist, intellectual, politician, journalist and the judge who had worked in all these fields for uplift of the people of downtrodden society.

The Managing Director SSF Sajjad Ali Shah said there were many inspiring characters Sindh had produced, Comrade Taj Mohammad Abro was one of them.

He had served in all mentioned fields with commitment and dedication that's why people could not forget him for years, Sajjad Shah said and added that Comrade Abro was contemporary of G.M Sayed, Comrade Haider Bux Jatoi and other prominent personalities of that time who had played role in shaping energetic society.

The birth anniversary programme was attended among others by Bashir Ahmed Abro, Sarwan Baloch, Zaheeruddin Babar, Nadia Larik, Satram, Zafar Kazim Rajper and Ghulam Mustafa Sangrasi who presented tribute to Comrade Abro.

