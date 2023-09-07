Open Menu

Eminent Writer, Playwright, Broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Eminent writer, playwright, broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Thursday.

Born on August 22, 1925 Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of tv dramas and hosted a famous programmes on Radio Pakistan "Talqeen Shah" which was broadcast by Radio Pakistan for about 35 years.

His famous ptv plays were "Munchaley ka Soda" "Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney" "Tota Kahani" "Hairat Kada" and "Afsaney".

On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani.

He also made a feature film called "Dhop aur Saya" in the 1960s. Ashfaq Ahmed married Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.

He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award (Sadarti Aizaz Barai-Husn-Karkardagi) and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.

Ashfaq Ahmad died on September 7, 2004, in Lahore at the age of 79.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Married Died August September TV PTV

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

5 minutes ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

28 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

12 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

12 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

12 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan