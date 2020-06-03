UrduPoint.com
Eminent Writer, Scholar Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Eminent scholar, writer and translator Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro has passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hingorja town of district Khairpur on Wednesday. He was 87.

Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro was born on February 01, 1936 at Sobhodero taluka of district Khairpur.

Bhanbhro has written several books related to history, politics and political struggles and also translated novels and story books into Sindhi from different languages.

He had also worked as journalist in late 1960s and published a magzine "Hosho" which had raised many issues related to Sindh.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral village Bachal Bhabhro near Hingorja town on Thursday.

