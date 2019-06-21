UrduPoint.com
Emir Qatar To Arrive In Pakistan Today On Two Days Visit

Fri 21st June 2019

Emir Qatar to arrive in Pakistan today on two days visit

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will reach here today on two days visit to Pakistan.Emir of Qatar visit schedule of Pakistan has been changed He will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday evening rather than noon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will reach here today on two days visit to Pakistan.Emir of Qatar visit schedule of Pakistan has been changed He will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday evening rather than noon.

His visit to Nathia Galli has also been cancelled.Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will receive distinguished guest at airport. The royal guest will visit PM House wherein he will be presented guard of honor in PM House.After one on one meeting between PM Imran Khan and Emir Qatar, a delegation level meeting will also take place between the two countries.

Both the countries will sign Memorandum of understanding.Qatar is expected to sign investment deals of around $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan's economy..PM Imran Khan will host a dinner in honor of the distinguished guest..Emir Qatar will also meet President Arif Alvi in Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President will host a luncheon in honor of Qatari guests. He will also confer the highest civil award of Pakistan on Emir Qatar on this occasion.Emir Qatar is likely to participate in Investment Conference on Sunday.

