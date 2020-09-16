UrduPoint.com
Emiraiti, Bahraini Normalization Agreements Not To Achieve Security, Stability In Region: PNC

Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:48 PM

As the key to security and peace in the Middle East was Palestinian people obtaining their full rights, the Emirati and Bahraini normalization agreements with Israel did not represent the Arab popular position, especially in Bahrain and the Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):As the key to security and peace in the Middle East was Palestinian people obtaining their full rights, the Emirati and Bahraini normalization agreements with Israel did not represent the Arab popular position, especially in Bahrain and the Emirates.

Palestinian National Council (PNC) in a statement, issued after the signing of the two normalization agreements in Washington on Tuesday, under the auspices of the United States, said it will not achieve security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Council stressed that the Arab countries which signed those agreements have legalized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with its Islamic and Christian sanctities, and have ratified the US "Deal of the Century".

PNC is the legislative body of Palestine Liberation Organization and elects the PLO Executive Committee, which assumes leadership of the organization between its sessions.

It said the real threat to Arab national security and the Palestinian cause was the Israeli occupation, which was trying to liquidate Palestinian national rights in home return and establishing the state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel had not hidden its ambitions in implementing its plans and consolidating its expansionist colonial hegemony, not only in Palestine, but in the Arab region, and was aimed at perpetuating the Intra-Arab conflict and control Arab natural wealth and resources, which must be enjoyed by the generations of Arab nation, the statement added.

PNC said that the only winners from the agreements were Israel and Trump Administration, where the US President was able to exploit the fragmentation and weakening the Arabs, and deceive some of them, to achieve his own goals to improve his chances of success in the upcoming presidential elections.

The Council reiterated that the agreements will neither break in the support of Palestinian people and their leadership, nor will undermine their determination and will in the face of all those pressures, and attempts to impose a political blockade, after the failure of Trump Administration to achieve its goals through the financial blockade and economic sanctions.

PNC called on Palestinian people everywhere to join the popular activities that unified the national leadership of popular resistance, to reject and denounce the signing of the normalization agreements.

The Council extended salutes to the masses of Arab nation, especially in Bahrain, from political societies, parliamentary blocs, parliamentarians and civil society organizations, who rejected the normalization agreements with Israel, and reaffirmed their genuine Arab stances towards the first cause of Arab nation, which was Palestine.

