Emirates Adds More Flights To Pakistan, 10 New Destinations From Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:06 AM

Emirates adds more flights to Pakistan, 10 new destinations from Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The Dubai-based airline Emirates on Thursday announced to offer scheduled flights for travellers in 10 more international cities Colombo (from June 20), Sialkot (June 24), Istanbul (June 25); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City ( July 1); and Barcelona and Washington DC (July 15).

Emirates' flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, would only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

This will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer for travellers, providing more options for customers who wish to return home or those travelling for essential purposes, Gulf news reported .

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer said: "Thanks to the UAE authorities' support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks. The UAE government's recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates' number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.

" Additionally, Emirates will add flight frequencies to the following 14 cities in July: London (Heathrow), Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York (JFK), Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

The flights can be booked via the airline's website or travel agents.

In light of the pandemic, the airline has implemented a set of measures to ensure safety on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all passengers.

As travel restrictions remain in place, only passengers who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries will be accepted on flights. Meanwhile, residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements on the airline's website.

The airline's COO had previously told local media that it aims to serve 50 destinations in June.

