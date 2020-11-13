UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Airline Hires Services Of Alkhidmat Foundation For Covid-19 Testing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:05 AM

Emirates Airline hires services of Alkhidmat Foundation for Covid-19 testing

The Emirates Airline has hired the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for coronavirus diagnostic test of passengers before boarding as part of observances of international standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by international airlines in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Emirates Airline has hired the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for coronavirus diagnostic test of passengers before boarding as part of observances of international standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by international airlines in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here Thursday, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas said that it indeed an honour for the foundation that an international airline has reposed confidence in its services being rendered by thousands of its volunteers from day first of Covid-19.

The foundation has been maintaining its standard by providing 40 per cent concession on coronavirus test to people, adding that hospitals of the Foundation were charging only Rs4000 for Covid-19 diagnostic test while other hospitals and private labs were charging Rs 6000 to 8000.

He said Al-Khidmat Foundation was also negotiating with PIA, Saudi Airline, Qatar Airways besides others for coronavirus diagnostic tests of passengers. He expressed resolve that the foundation would continue serving humanity.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saudi Qatar From PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

26 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

2 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

2 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

27 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.