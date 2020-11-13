Emirates Airline hires services of Alkhidmat Foundation for Covid-19 testing

The Emirates Airline has hired the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for coronavirus diagnostic test of passengers before boarding as part of observances of international standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by international airlines in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Emirates Airline has hired the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for coronavirus diagnostic test of passengers before boarding as part of observances of international standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by international airlines in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here Thursday, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas said that it indeed an honour for the foundation that an international airline has reposed confidence in its services being rendered by thousands of its volunteers from day first of Covid-19.

The foundation has been maintaining its standard by providing 40 per cent concession on coronavirus test to people, adding that hospitals of the Foundation were charging only Rs4000 for Covid-19 diagnostic test while other hospitals and private labs were charging Rs 6000 to 8000.

He said Al-Khidmat Foundation was also negotiating with PIA, Saudi Airline, Qatar Airways besides others for coronavirus diagnostic tests of passengers. He expressed resolve that the foundation would continue serving humanity.