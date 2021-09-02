UrduPoint.com

Emirates And Visa Partner Up To Provide A Chance To Earn Future Rewards For Travel Journeys

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:49 PM

Customers making a booking until September 18 will have a chance to win an USD 250 discount on their next ticket

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd September, 2021) Emirates and Visa are making paying for your next holiday or trip to visit loved ones much more rewarding with tremendous savings potential for future travel plans.


Customers booking their travel on emirates.com who use their Visa credit or Visa debit card from today until 18 September 2021* in any class of travel using the promotional code EKVISA1 to any destination on the Emirates network, will have a chance to win an USD 250 discount to redeem on their next Emirates ticket.


Emirates and Visa will randomly choose over 170 lucky winners in Pakistan from the eligible entries to benefit from the generous discount.
Customers who don’t want to miss this offer should visit emirates.com to check the airline’s latest featured fares.


Commenting on the partnership, Kalika Tripathi, Visa’s Head of Marketing for MENA, said: “With tourism slowly returning to normal, people are eagerly looking for deals and offers to make their long-awaited trip worth it.

We are delighted to join our longstanding partner Emirates in this campaign to enhance our valued cardholders’ experience by making their travel journey more rewarding. The launch of this promotion is a great opportunity for us to give our Visa cardholders exclusive benefits and also help motivate repeat travel.”
As always, Emirates customers can rest assured while travelling that their health and safety continued to be a top priority with the latest health and safety measures in place.


If they change their mind at any time, they will always have peace of mind in knowing that Emirates’ priority is to make travel planning stress free with even more generous and flexible booking policies, multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

More Stories From Pakistan

