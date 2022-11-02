UrduPoint.com

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds Of Offers In Dubai This Winter

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Enjoy some winter sun and use your Emirates boarding pass for exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022) Emirates has today announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass. Starting from 1st November 2022 to 31st March 2023, My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers to get more from their trip with exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket* to Tour Dubai’s one hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional dhow boat.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

Whether it’s catching up on major sports events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events, or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations this December, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this winter season. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

  • Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/pk/english/skywards/.
  • Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates more than 50 flights per week from the UK to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

More Stories From Pakistan

