Emirates Business Rewards Programme Celebrates Small And Medium Sized Businesses With Limited Time Incentive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:34 AM

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates small and medium sized businesses with limited time incentive

New members can get to the skies faster with 10,000 Business Rewards points bonus

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021) To mark UN Small and Medium Enterprises Day and the vital role that they play in post-pandemic recovery , Emirates is empowering small and medium sized enterprises to get back into the skies and turn their travel budgets into rewards by debuting a Business Rewards incentive for new members who sign up for the programme. Small and medium sized businesses who sign up for an account to Emirates’ Business Rewards corporate loyalty programme from today, 27 June to 27 July 2021 will receive a bonus of 10,000 Business Reward Points, the equivalent of one Economy Class return ticket to selected destinations in Europe.

To sign up and receive Emirates Business Rewards Bonus Points benefits, visit https://www.emirates.com/pk/english/business-rewards/. Emirates currently has over 20,000 small and medium sized businesses enrolled in its Business Rewards programme, and is providing a gamut of benefits including simplified enrolment, easier earning and redemptions, greater flexibility on retaining and using points as well as upgrade opportunities, even on last minute bookings.

With countries easing their entry restrictions, business travel has begun accelerating, and small and medium size enterprises have become key drivers of demand with the flexibility to make travel plans quickly as new opportunities emerge.

Emirates has been supporting small and medium sized business hit by the pandemic. Emirates Business Rewards programme members are taking advantage of the airline’s flexible booking policies, which are among the most generous in the industry for stress free travel planning, in addition to its multi-risk insurance cover. Since the outset of the pandemic, Business Rewards programme members were provided additional reassurance with extensions on their points validity if travel plans needed to be adjusted.

Knowing their travel plans are protected, top destinations for Business Rewards programme members have been frequenting during the pandemic include London, Manila, Paris, Cairo, Milan and Beirut.

Dubai also continues to be a key destination regularly visited by Business Rewards members, mainly due to its open business environment throughout the pandemic, world-class infrastructure and thriving start-up ecosystem.

The airline continues to work hard to restore its network and schedules to enable small and medium sized businesses to visit clients and ramp up their business development activities as cities around the world gradually ease travel restrictions.
Businesses of all sizes can also ensure their health and safety expectations are taken care of throughout their journey. Emirates has lead the industry with clear, consistent and properly implemented safety measures at every touchpoint, including a contactless travel journey and digital verification solutions such as the IATA Travel Pass to ensure it remains the preferred airline for business travellers.
Emirates has a long track record of supporting small and medium sized businesses, not only through its Business Rewards programme, but also through its procurement of products and services across the business. Hundreds of small and medium sized businesses in a range of industries from around the world have benefitted from showcasing their products to a global travel audience, providing a boost to their growth plans.
In the UAE, Emirates prioritises SMEs as part of its tendering process, and is actively committed to work with government stakeholders like Dubai SME in identifying businesses and evaluating the performance of active suppliers on a regular basis. As a result, according to the Dubai SME report 2020, which summarises support provided to SMEs, Emirates ranked first among semi-governmental organisations, investing in procurement contracts worth over AED 79 million. It also ranked among the top five organisations supporting small to medium size businesses in Dubai.
*Customers only have to pay surcharge and airport taxes and Bonus Points for enrolment will only be for new accounts created between 27 June-27 July 2021.

