Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplifying COVID-19 related travel requirements

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Emirates today commenced trials of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass– a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

The first passengers travelling from Dubai to Barcelona on EK 185 today trialled the ‘digital passport’ to verify and share their pre-travel COVID-19 test status with Emirates.

The trials are a step towards making travel more convenient, enabling travellers to manage COVID-19 related documentation digitally, safely and seamlessly throughout the travel experience. In the future, travellers will also be able to share vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

The trial is being done on selected Emirates flights from Dubai to Barcelona and London Heathrow to Dubai; and will soon be expanded to include other routes. Eligible passengers are being personally invited to download the app and enrol for the digital travel pass ahead of their travels.

The IATA Travel Pass app will have an integrated registry of travel requirements to enable passengers to find accurate information on travel and entry requirements for all destinations regardless of their itinerary. Eventually it will also include a registry of labs – making it more convenient for passengers to find testing centres and labs at their departure location which meet the standards for testing and vaccination requirements of their destination.

Emirates has been making travel safe and convenient with its latest initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass trials. Its latest policy updates also offer customers even more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans. Emirates has the industry’s most generous ticket validity, giving customers the ability and flexibility to hold or use their ticket anytime for up to 36 months. The airline was also the first to provide global multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.