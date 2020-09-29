Emirates expands network further with restart of flights to Muscat and Entebbe

Airline’s global network boosted to 94 cities in October

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th September, 2020) Emirates today has announced it will restart services to Entebbe, Uganda (1 October) and Muscat, Oman (2 October), bringing the total number of cities served by the airline to 94. Emirates is gradually resuming operations and rebuilding its network to provide more opportunities for travel, sparing no effort to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for its customers and employees at every travel touch point.

Emirates will operate to Entebbe with three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The addition of Entebbe expands Emirates’ African network to 20 destinations, enabling customers to safely and easily connect to destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, the Middle East and West Asia with one convenient stop in Dubai. Emirates flight EK 729 will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Entebbe at 1500hrs. The return flight, EK 730, will depart Entebbe at 1700hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2325hrs.

Flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 866 will depart Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK 867, will depart Muscat at 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

Services to both cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Destination Dubai: From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted over hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.

Dubai was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 30 September 2020 for travel on or before 30 March 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare. More information here.

COVID-19 PCR testing: Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at the American Hospital and their satellite clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight.