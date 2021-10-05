Emirates introduces special fares to Europe

Pakistanis passengers can now avail discounted fares to European destinations

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021) Emirates has introduced discounted fares to European destinations. Passengers in Pakistan waiting to travel to Europe can now book their trips for less. These special fares are an excellent opportunity for Pakistanis who are planning a winter holiday or a trip to visit to family and friends and also for business executives resuming international travel, to save on their air tickets by booking early.

Special fares are available for bookings made from 04 October 2021 to 17 October 2021, valid for travel between 07 October 2021 and 31 March 2022*. Transiting passengers in Dubai from Pakistan must present a negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. The promotion is valid on Economy, Business and First Class.

Emirates currently flies to 5 cities in Pakistan on over 34 weekly flights, and will continue to make schedule adjustments to match the increasing demand for travel. As global restrictions have started to ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching operating capacity with the changing travel trends. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

The promotional return fares to London start from USD 661 in Economy Class USD 1998 in Business Class.

Featured destinations and starting fares include:

Destination Economy Class Fares from (USD 353) Business Class Fares from (USD 1634) Frankfurt 620 1947 Istanbul 353 1634 London (LHR) 661 1998 Paris 599 2098 Zurich 565 1891 Milan 543 2106

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass:

All Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

Earn a Mile-A-Minute

Recently, Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai. With this offer, passengers can earn a mile for every minute they spend in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022.

The A380 Experience:

Pakistanis who adore the popular double-decker A380 will also have a chance to experience the industry best services when travelling to destinations such as Barcelona, Milan, and Zurich connecting via Dubai. The Emirates A380 experience has remained a long-time favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, loved for its extra legroom and comfort and the industry’s largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline’s extensive selection of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice which even features Pakistani shows in Urdu language.

*Terms and conditions apply