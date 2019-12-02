Emirates launches 48-hour Super Sale for Pakistani travellers

Emirates today launched a Super Sale promotion that will allow Pakistani travellers to fly to select destinations across the airline’s network on special fares starting as low as USD 271

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Emirates today launched a Super Sale promotion that will allow Pakistani travellers to fly to select destinations across the airline’s network on special fares starting as low as USD 271. Pakistani travellers can start their New Year with a new adventure to popular destinations where they can explore new cultures, relax on the beach or enjoy a city break across the airlines’ global network of 159 destinations.

These special prices for round-trip tickets will be valid for 48 hours only and have to be booked on 3rd and 4th December 2019 for travel dates between 13th January 2020 and 30th November 2020.

Destination Economy Class

Starting from USD Business Class

Starting from USD Dubai 271 638 Istanbul 415 1,401 Kuala Lumpur 434 1,291 London 775 2,033 New York 924 1,910 Sydney 955 2,772

This exclusive promotion covers destinations such as Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Travellers can fulfil their 2020 dreams of an African adventure, have a memorable sunny holiday in Dubai, visit family in Australia, and discover the hidden, the famous, the modern, and the historic that the world has to offer.

Emirates believes in making every flight experience extraordinary.

Emirates’ customers’ holiday begins the moment they step on board and experience the fully enclosed First Class suites and the luxurious shower spa aboard the A380 – firsts of their kind on any commercial airline.

Economy Class travellers experience the comforts of flying with Emirates through unique offerings that are loaded with extra value – from premium food and beverages prepared by five-star chefs to amenity kits that ensure passengers arrive feeling refreshed. Soft, environmentally friendly fleece blankets make families traveling with children feel as cozy as at home. All travellers will experience Emirates’ award-winning service and innovation as they will have access to ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system offering more than 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment at every seat, gourmet regionally inspired dishes, and dedicated children’s menus and activities. Customers feel at home with the warm hospitality of Emirates' multicultural cabin crew from more than 135 nationalities, speaking more than 60 languages.

All Emirates’ flights from Pakistan stopover at the airline’s global hub in Dubai. The state-of-the-art Terminal 3 at the Dubai International Airport welcomes travellers to an exciting, modern city steeped in rich and historic culture. The airport offers a variety of ways to refresh and recharge during the trip. Whether it is by napping, exercising, sleeping, taking a shower, or getting a massage, the Dubai International Airport has everything you need.

Emirates and Pakistan have a long-standing relationship that spans over 34 years, when the airline’s first flight flew from Dubai to Karachi on 25 October 1985. Since then, Emirates has grown exponentially in Pakistan, and today the airline operates 67 weekly flights between Dubai and five cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot. Emirates also employs over 5,000 Pakistani nationals as flight deck crew, cabin crew and in others roles across the airline.

For more information on the Emirates Super Sale, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, contact your travel agent

*Terms and conditions apply.