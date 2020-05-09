Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pakistanis from the UAE

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals from the UAE

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th May, 2020) Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals from the UAE. These special flights to Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar facilitated travel for residents and visitors wishing to return home.



Flight EK612 carrying passengers from Dubai International airport arrived in Islamabad at 1630 hours on 07 May, and EK608 arrived in Karachi later on 07 May at 1810 hours. The last one of these three special services is flight EK636, which will be operated from Dubai to Peshawar on 10 May, landing at 1510 hours local time.

On the return routes, the airline operated cargo-only flights to Dubai.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “These are difficult times for everyone, and we understand how stressful it must be for those Pakistanis who are away from home, and in some cases, are stranded because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

We are committed to Pakistan, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in repatriating Pakistanis at the earliest. We are taking all necessary actions and precautions to fly Pakistani nationals back home safely, comfortably and in the best way possible.

”

To ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, Emirates has stepped up precautionary measures both at the airport and on board.

Thermal scanners monitor the temperatures of all passengers and employees stepping into the airport while gloves and masks have been made mandatory. Physical distancing indicators have been placed on the ground and at waiting areas to help travellers maintain the necessary distance during check-in and boarding.

On board Emirates' flights, seats are pre-allocated with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observance of physical distancing protocols.

All cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers don personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes a protective disposable gown over their uniforms, a safety visor, masks and gloves.

All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey. -ends