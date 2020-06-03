Emirates Post resumespostal services to Pakistan

Emirates Post has announced the resumption of all mail, packets and parcel services to Pakistan, providing the UAE’s Pakistani community as well as businesses a cost-effective channel to the high-volume market

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) Emirates Post has announced the resumption of all mail, packets and parcel services to Pakistan, providing the UAE’s Pakistani community as well as businesses a cost-effective channel to the high-volume market. Pakistan is one of Emirates Post’s key markets in South Asia, accounting for nearly 80 tons of postal material in 2019.

“Pakistan is one of our busiest markets, and we are thrilled to reinstate services, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Pakistani community is an integral part of UAE’s socio-economic tapestry and through our network we have created a convenient, cost-effective, and dependable mechanism for the community to send gifts, home goods, electronicsas well as retail products to be resold in Pakistan,” stated HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group.

Effective immediately, all postal services - Economy Mail, Standard Mail, Registered Mail, Standard Packets, Standard Parcels and Express Parcels – will be available to the country, including the main commercial centres of Karachi and Lahore as well as strategic regions such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Quetta to name a few.

Emirates Post will be using airfreight uplift to transport shipments to Pakistan and availing of Pakistan Post’s network within the country to ensure smooth delivery processes.

Emirates Post has been able to negotiate the best prices for its customersdue to the scale of its operations, volume of goods and line-haul choice. With prices starting from 47AED for 1kg and 83AED for 5kg, Emirates Post offers one of the most cost-effective postal shipping solutions to Pakistan within 4 days or 21 days based on need and service chosen.

In tandem with the reopening of the route, Emirates Post continues to employ stringent measures as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety protocols include regular sanitisation of all branches, sorting and delivery centers, offices, delivery vehicles, including all mail and parcel items that enter their facilities.It has also ensured that all its couriers have their temperature checked daily and are equipped with the personal protective equipment needed to conduct contactless shipments.