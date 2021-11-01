Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

UrduPoint.com

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) Emirates’ marketing team has been recognized by Sitecore, one of the world’s leading digital experience platforms, for “Best Use of a Customer Data Platform (CDP)”.

The award was presented to Emirates at the recent edition of GITEX, Dubai’s technology trade exhibition, for demonstrating excellence in the delivery of its digital customer experience (CX) utilising the Boxever platform.
Emirates was selected from amongst 110 large service organisations, based on its best-in-class CX and digital capabilities.

Over the past four years, Emirates has invested in CDP solutions such as Boxever, acquired by Sitecore in March 2021, utilising it in conjunction with its proprietary marketing data platform to deliver to the complex needs of customers.

Their combined capabilities are a reflection of the close collaboration between the Group’s internal marketing team and Boxever, who have maintained a steady focus on delivering to a demanding customer agenda.
“Sitecore Middle East recognizes Emirate’s marketing team that has driven its digital customer experiences utilizing the Sitecore CDP solution to meet complex needs of their customers,” said Mohammed AlKhotani, Area Vice President, Middle East and North Africa, Sitecore.

“Emirates Airline shows how the Middle East is leading digital innovation, and converting website visits into engaged customers to make their travel planning easier.”
“Emirates is honoured to be recognized with an award in digital customer experience.

The world of service marketing has advanced at top speed over the past few years, and our ambition to deliver the best customer experience in the travel industry is very much a core objective for Emirates and our wider group of travel brands.

We are delighted to be acknowledged by Sitecore, a company with tremendous heritage in digital marketing, along with the wider fraternity of digital marketing professionals. We look forward to continue growing our capabilities to better deliver to our customer needs and preferences,” said Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand – Emirates Group.
The recognition represents Emirates’ continued investment and innovation in the delivery of relevant and personalized experiences across the digital customer journey.

Sitecore’s accolade also underscores Emirates’ ongoing drive to deliver the best customer experiences in the airline industry: digitally, on the ground and onboard.

