UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates SkyCargo Keeps The World Connected With Over 10,000 Flights

In 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:23 PM

Emirates SkyCargo keeps the world connected with over 10,000 flights in 3 months

Between April and June 2020, Emirates SkyCargo has facilitated the movement of essential commodities and other supplies for individual consumers and businesses across the world by operating more than 10,000 cargo flights to destinations across six continents

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd July, 2020) Between April and June 2020, Emirates SkyCargo has facilitated the movement of essential commodities and other supplies for individual consumers and businesses across the world by operating more than 10,000 cargo flights to destinations across six continents.

The flights were a mix of scheduled, ad-hoc and charter operations.
In Pakistan, Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo capacity on 39 weekly flights including passenger services.
Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo said: “As a customer focused organisation, Emirates SkyCargo has innovatively adapted our cargo operations and offerings over the last few months in line with rapidly evolving market demand.

In keeping with our core value as a global facilitator of trade and economies, we have re-grown our network to over 100 destinations with robust flight frequencies to key production and consumer markets.

We continue to be able to offer our customers an unmatched reach and connectivity for their valuable cargo and our flight milestones are a validation of our customers’ trust in our service.


During the months of May and June, Emirates SkyCargo operated on an average more than 3,800 flights per month, with the aircraft travelling to over 100 destinations and covering approximately 37 million kilometres, which is the equivalent distance of roughly 50 trips to the moon and back.
Starting from just over 35 destinations at the end of March 2020, Emirates SkyCargo has expanded its network to over 100 scheduled cargo destinations across the world for the month of July 2020.

From transporting urgently needed medical supplies and food to materials required for manufacturing and other industries from origin to destination, Emirates SkyCargo is helping reconnect cities to international trade lanes as manufacturing and other economic activities recommence.

Related Topics

Pakistan World March April May June July 2020 Market From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Beach Sports Week’ w ..

6 minutes ago

Sajal Aly urges Pakistani women folks to be brave ..

11 minutes ago

Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch of LHC excuses himself f ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &# ..

41 minutes ago

FANR Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear P ..

41 minutes ago

Transportation of 11th tranche of PPE kits to coro ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.