UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Skywards Launches Exclusive Double Tier Miles Offer For Members

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:41 AM

Emirates Skywards launches exclusive double Tier Miles offer for members

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from 1 April until 30 June, for travel between 1 April and 31 December 2021 (Terms & Conditions apply)

Karachi (Pakistan Point News - 20th April, 2021) Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has rolled out an exclusive offer to help members fast-track to a higher tier status. Members can automatically earn double Tier Miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights booked from 1 April until 30 June, for travel between 1 April and 31 December 2021 (Terms & Conditions apply)

To be eligible for the promotion, customers need to simply be existing Emirates Skywards members, or join as a new member before 30 June 2021. Members can now move up tiers faster, and unlock an extensive range of benefits and rewards.

The offer applies to any ticket, regardless of fare type, purchased on Emirates or flydubai during the offer period - helping members quickly earn sufficient Tier Miles to bump up one tier status higher. For example, an Emirates Skywards Blue tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member, and an Emirates Skywards Silver tier member can upgrade to an Emirates Skywards Gold tier member.

Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each Tier offers members unique privileges and advantages, including lounge access, priority boarding, dedicated check-in counters, complimentary seat-selection, and much more.

In addition to earning double Tier Miles, members will still be able to earn Skywards Miles on flights flown during the offer period. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

With more than 27 million members worldwide – Emirates Skywards continues to provide its members with rich value offerings, unmatched rewards and innovative offerings. Earlier this year, the loyalty programme was one if the first in the world, and first in the region, to offer members a generous extension on tier status until 2022. The loyalty programme has also extended validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 until 30 June 2021.

Related Topics

World Hotel April June 2020 Gold Silver All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, e ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 137 more deaths due to COVID-19

25 minutes ago

Dana Gas KRI collections at $53 million year-to-da ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

44 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE tackles virus crisis with telling ..

46 minutes ago

India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259, ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.