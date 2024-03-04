- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations
Emirates Supports Local Charity In Islamabad As Part Of Its 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
In its 25th year of operations in Islamabad, Emirates Airline has stepped up to support children in the local community by teaming up with SOS Children’s Village Islamabad
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) In its 25th year of operations in Islamabad, Emirates Airline has stepped up to support children in the local community by teaming up with SOS Children’s Village Islamabad. The airline collaborated with the charity organisation to provide much-needed blankets to the orphaned students and their caretakers.
Emirates’ charitable initiative, led by Salem Al Mana, Emirates’ Regional Manager – Pakistan and other members of its local sales team, reflects the airline's ethos of giving back to the communities in which it operates.
In addition to donating the blankets to the orphanage’s management at its premises in Islamabad, the team also spent quality time with the children, engaging in exciting activities and sharing inspirational stories. By partnering with organizations like SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, Emirates continues to uphold its values of enriching the communities it serves and supporting disadvantaged children.
"We believe in not only providing material support but also in fostering personal connections and uplifting spirits," said Salem Al Mana.
"Our team had the privilege of spending time with the children of SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, sharing stories of perseverance, courage, and determination. Emirates is grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring some cheer to the children. It was a humbling experience for all of us."
SOS Children’s Village is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a loving home and family-like environment to orphaned and abandoned children. The blankets donated by Emirates will undoubtedly provide comfort for the children under its care, especially during the cold winter months.
Emirates has been operating in Pakistan since 1985, with Karachi being its first destination when the airline launched. Emirates currently operates 53 weekly flights between Dubai and five points in Pakistan, conveniently connecting travellers to over 140 cities globally, via Dubai. To meet the diverse needs of passengers, Emirates serves regionally-themed cuisine to cater to their taste on board, as well as movies and other content in Urdu, featured amongst 6,500 channels on the airline’s multi award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice.
Recent Stories
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people10 minutes ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC10 minutes ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid30 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing30 minutes ago
-
PINS becomes highest free medicine providing hospital in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
3 held for stealing coils in transformers40 minutes ago
-
Tight restrictions enforced in IIOJK ahead of Modi’s visit50 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers academic programs for Overseas Pakistani, Int'l students50 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close lower60 minutes ago
-
Aneeq urges Muslims to champion Quranic knowledge for modern era advancement60 minutes ago
-
'Neat,Clean Punjab Programme' starts in Sargodha60 minutes ago
-
US lawmaker calls for peace,justice in Kashmir1 hour ago