Emirates Supports Local Charity In Islamabad As Part Of Its 25th Anniversary Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

In its 25th year of operations in Islamabad, Emirates Airline has stepped up to support children in the local community by teaming up with SOS Children’s Village Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) In its 25th year of operations in Islamabad, Emirates Airline has stepped up to support children in the local community by teaming up with SOS Children’s Village Islamabad. The airline collaborated with the charity organisation to provide much-needed blankets to the orphaned students and their caretakers.

Emirates’ charitable initiative, led by Salem Al Mana, Emirates’ Regional Manager – Pakistan and other members of its local sales team, reflects the airline's ethos of giving back to the communities in which it operates.

In addition to donating the blankets to the orphanage’s management at its premises in Islamabad, the team also spent quality time with the children, engaging in exciting activities and sharing inspirational stories. By partnering with organizations like SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, Emirates continues to uphold its values of enriching the communities it serves and supporting disadvantaged children.

"We believe in not only providing material support but also in fostering personal connections and uplifting spirits," said Salem Al Mana.

"Our team had the privilege of spending time with the children of SOS Children’s Village Islamabad, sharing stories of perseverance, courage, and determination. Emirates is grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring some cheer to the children. It was a humbling experience for all of us."

SOS Children’s Village is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a loving home and family-like environment to orphaned and abandoned children. The blankets donated by Emirates will undoubtedly provide comfort for the children under its care, especially during the cold winter months.

Emirates has been operating in Pakistan since 1985, with Karachi being its first destination when the airline launched. Emirates currently operates 53 weekly flights between Dubai and five points in Pakistan, conveniently connecting travellers to over 140 cities globally, via Dubai. To meet the diverse needs of passengers, Emirates serves regionally-themed cuisine to cater to their taste on board, as well as movies and other content in Urdu, featured amongst 6,500 channels on the airline’s multi award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice.

