UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Resume Scheduled Flights To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Emirates to resume scheduled flights to Pakistan

Emirates airline will resume scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai from Monday, June 8, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Emirates airline will resume scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai from Monday, June 8, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

The Dubai-based world's largest international carrier will operate flights to three cities Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. However, it will carry only cargo from Dubai to Pakistan's three cities but will also carry stranded residents and citizens when returning to Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

"From June 8, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai, including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad. From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents and citizens as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Emirates will fly from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Travellers from Pakistan will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government," the airline said.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and grounding of operations, Emirates has previously operated only special flights to Pakistan to repatriate stranded people from the UAE.

The local carrier is already flying scheduled passengers flights to nine destinations including, Chicago, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Sydney and Toronto. It aims to add 50 new destinations in June 2020.

Emirates said on its website that every passenger flying to Dubai needs to fill in this health declaration form, print it and hand it over to our ground crew at departure.

In addition, travellers will need to ensure that they have The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval before they book their flights.

Stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai which includes including a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a follow up test before release.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World UAE Dubai Melbourne Sydney London Toronto Paris Frankfurt Milan Ica Madrid Chicago June Citizenship 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

16 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

18 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

19 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.