Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) Emirates will resume scheduled flight services to Sialkot from 24 June. From Pakistan, the airline now operates flights to Dubai from four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot.



Emirates will serve all routes with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering both Economy and Business Class services. From Dubai, customers can connect to Emirates’ current network of 40 destinations.

On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo.

Besides Sialkot, Emirates has also announced scheduled services to nine more cities: Colombo (from 20 June), Istanbul (from 25 June); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from 1 July); and Barcelona and Washington DC (all from 15 July).



Mohammad Sarhan, Vice President Pakistan said: “Thanks to the Pakistan and UAE authorities’ support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward to adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks.

As we gradually return to regular services, Emirates’ number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.

Emirates will also add more flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents.

Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at: www.emirates.com/wherewefly

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.