Emirates Welcomes Air Canada To Terminal 3 At Dubai International

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:39 PM

Move significantly enhances the connecting experience and underscores the carriers’ strategic partnership

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 July, 2023) Air Canada and Emirates today announced a customer service milestone in the two airlines’ strategic partnership with the move of Air Canada’s operations to Dubai International’s (DXB) flagship Terminal 3 as of July 26th. The co-location of operations in one of the world’s premier terminals will significantly improve the connecting experience for customers and underscores the benefits of the partnership between the two airlines launched in November 2022.
Customers transiting in Dubai between the Americas on Air Canada and the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Africa on Emirates will enjoy a seamless and expedited experience with the convenience of remaining in the same terminal.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Air Canada to Emirates Terminal 3 in Dubai, which marks another step forward in our strategic partnership to deliver even more value to travellers. Co-locating at T3 means Air Canada customers can enjoy a smooth connection experience when transiting in Dubai onto Emirates’ global network, and those eligible can enjoy access to Emirates’ signature Business Class Lounges and other hub facilities in Dubai prior to their flight. Working closely with Air Canada, we hope to further enhance travel experiences and offer even more convenient connectivity for travellers."
"Air Canada’s new home at Dubai International Terminal 3 is an important milestone which underscores the significance of our strategic partnership with Emirates and the importance of our flights between the UAE and Canada. We extend our sincere appreciation to both Emirates and Dubai Airports for their partnership in facilitating this move, which will greatly benefit our mutual customers," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President Network & Revenue Planning at Air Canada. "In addition to Air Canada’s customers benefiting from seamless onward connections to destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, they will also enjoy an elevated experience throughout their airport journey."
Welcoming Air Canada to Terminal 3, Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, "In addition to a long history of partnership, Dubai Airports and Air Canada share a common goal of consistently delivering exceptional service and exceeding guest satisfaction.

This relocation will streamline operations for Air Canada, enable us to optimise our airport's efficiency and improve the overall travel experience. Terminal 3 is a world-class facility designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern travellers, with biometric touchpoints, spacious and comfortable waiting areas, and a wide variety of dining and shopping outlets."
The first inbound Air Canada flight landing at Terminal 3 is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, with the first outbound flight scheduled to depart from Dubai to Toronto on July 27th. Dedicated Air Canada check-in and bag drop counters for Signature Class will be available in the First & Business Class Dropoff, Premium Economy and Economy will be located in the main entrance. Air Canada Signature Class customers and eligible Aeroplan Elite members (Aeroplan 50K and above) will also have access to the Emirates Business Class lounge located in Terminal 3.
Since November 2022, the carriers have expanded their codeshare relationship to 42 routes, enhanced their underlying interline agreement, developed a reciprocal loyalty partnership for customers to earn and redeem points, enhanced co-operation between their Cargo businesses and have increased capacity into their respective hubs. Air Canada has also developed a partnership with Emirates’ sister-airline, flydubai.

Emirates began its daily Boeing 777 service between Montreal and Dubai in July, which complements its expanded daily Airbus A380 schedule between Toronto and Dubai. Air Canada will be commencing its new non-stop four times weekly flights between Dubai and Vancouver on October 30, 2023 with its flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, which will complement its daily service between Toronto and Dubai.
Aeroplan and Skywards members are able to collect and redeem points when travelling with Air Canada or Emirates, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, priority boarding and airport lounges.

