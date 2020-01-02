UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EmOC - Sindh Confirms 20th Case Of Polio For 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:21 PM

EmOC - Sindh confirms 20th case of polio for 2019

The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for Polio in Sindh here on Thursday confirmed the 20th case of polio in the province during 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for Polio in Sindh here on Thursday confirmed the 20th case of polio in the province during 2019.

According to an EmOC spokesman it was a five year old from Dadu who had contracted the virus, with the date of onset being December six, last year.

Polio virus was said to had affected the left lower limb of the child belonging to union council Patt in Dadu - with a history of just one dose of oral polio vaccine and no record of having received any IPV or routine immunization except BCG vaccine.

Socio-economic status of the child was said to be poor.

The spokesman announced that following the nationwide polio campaign in December, EmOC - Sindh would go forward with a case response exercise in more than 20 districts of the province from January 13 to January 19, with a motive to stop virus circulation.

The case response would be conducted in 702 plus union councils of the province and would target 5.12 million children in selected locations pertaining to more than 20 of its districts.

Campaigns were said to be planned frequently until June 2020 and these along with case responses are expected to bring forward a good opportunity to stop polio cases and turn the tide.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Poor Oral Dadu January June December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

7 minutes ago

China's railways report 3.57 bln passenger trips i ..

21 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks fisheries department's ..

23 seconds ago

UK manufacturing shrinks again: data

25 seconds ago

German sees continued rise in employment in 2019

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.