EmOC - Sindh confirms 20th case of polio for 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre (EmOC) for Polio in Sindh here on Thursday confirmed the 20th case of polio in the province during 2019

According to an EmOC spokesman it was a five year old from Dadu who had contracted the virus, with the date of onset being December six, last year.

Polio virus was said to had affected the left lower limb of the child belonging to union council Patt in Dadu - with a history of just one dose of oral polio vaccine and no record of having received any IPV or routine immunization except BCG vaccine.

Socio-economic status of the child was said to be poor.

The spokesman announced that following the nationwide polio campaign in December, EmOC - Sindh would go forward with a case response exercise in more than 20 districts of the province from January 13 to January 19, with a motive to stop virus circulation.

The case response would be conducted in 702 plus union councils of the province and would target 5.12 million children in selected locations pertaining to more than 20 of its districts.

Campaigns were said to be planned frequently until June 2020 and these along with case responses are expected to bring forward a good opportunity to stop polio cases and turn the tide.