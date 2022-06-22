(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Department of Law at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday organized a seminar titled "Emotional Independence of Muslim Women and their Identity." Sahil Adeem, a well-known motivational speaker and Muslim influencer was the event's keynote speaker where he spoke at length on various issues, primarily emphasizing on the need of emotional freedom in the lives of Pakistani women.

The seminar's theme emphasized over women's financial and emotional independence in today's society as per the Holy Quran teachings.

The main goal of this session was to change the perception of women as the lowest common denominator in the society and to make all young women realize their stature and caliber.

The guest speaker discussed how negative stereotypes had confused islam with cultural customs, failing to acknowledge the progressive rights given to women by Islam.

He emphasized the participants to be aware of their own rights and strengths.

Sahil Adeem also shed light on some distinctive yet most vulnerable topics, such as, strength of women, liberalism and flexibility in Islam in granting liberty to women in several aspects, as highlighted in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

To make the seminar more interactive, a question-and-answer session was scheduled at the end, with students asking questions to clarify their perspectives on various topics.