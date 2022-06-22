UrduPoint.com

'Emotional Independence Of Muslim Women Discussed In FJWU's Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 08:15 PM

'Emotional Independence of Muslim Women discussed in FJWU's seminar

The Department of Law at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday organized a seminar titled "Emotional Independence of Muslim Women and their Identity."

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Department of Law at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday organized a seminar titled "Emotional Independence of Muslim Women and their Identity." Sahil Adeem, a well-known motivational speaker and Muslim influencer was the event's keynote speaker where he spoke at length on various issues, primarily emphasizing on the need of emotional freedom in the lives of Pakistani women.

The seminar's theme emphasized over women's financial and emotional independence in today's society as per the Holy Quran teachings.

The main goal of this session was to change the perception of women as the lowest common denominator in the society and to make all young women realize their stature and caliber.

The guest speaker discussed how negative stereotypes had confused islam with cultural customs, failing to acknowledge the progressive rights given to women by Islam.

He emphasized the participants to be aware of their own rights and strengths.

Sahil Adeem also shed light on some distinctive yet most vulnerable topics, such as, strength of women, liberalism and flexibility in Islam in granting liberty to women in several aspects, as highlighted in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

To make the seminar more interactive, a question-and-answer session was scheduled at the end, with students asking questions to clarify their perspectives on various topics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Independence Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Muslim Event All

Recent Stories

KP CM formally launches E-summary system

KP CM formally launches E-summary system

57 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

Islamabad Police launch mounted patrol

59 seconds ago
 PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eg ..

PFA stops production of bakery for using rotten eggs

1 minute ago
 Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zea ..

Stokes urges England to stay 'fearless' in New Zealand finale

1 minute ago
 President urges people to get Corona booster dose

President urges people to get Corona booster dose

4 minutes ago
 Italian Defence Chief acknowledges professionalism ..

Italian Defence Chief acknowledges professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.