Emotional scenes witnessed at culmination of Overseas Congregation at Faizan-e-Madinah

A 7-day Sunnah-inspired congregation held by the International Affairs Department of Dawat-e-Islami for overseas Islamic brothers came to an end at the Global Islamic Centre of Dawat-e-Islami, Faizan-e-Madinah, in Karachi on a spiritual note with emotional scenes reviving the spirits of the devotees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A 7-day Sunnah-inspired congregation held by the International Affairs Department of Dawat-e-Islami for overseas Islamic brothers came to an end at the Global Islamic Centre of Dawat-e-Islami, Faizan-e-Madinah, in Karachi on a spiritual note with emotional scenes reviving the spirits of the devotees.

Islamic scholars and devotees of the Prophet (PBUH) from various walks of life participated in this congregation, representing over 50 countries, including the USA, UK, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Greece, France, Norway, Cyprus, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Africa, Senegal, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Australia, among others, as mentioned in a news release.

Throughout various sessions, overseas Islamic brothers had the opportunity to meet with Ameer-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Allama Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadiri, the son of Ameer-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Maulana Haji Ubaid Raza Attari Madani, as well as the Head of the Executive board Maulana Muhammad Imran Attari and other honorable Muftis and members of the Executive Board of Dawat-e-Islami.

Guidance was provided to them on further enhancing the mission of spreading the call towards piety. Additionally, the preachers of Dawat-e-Islami offered guidance through their speeches on religious and ethical topics during the sessions.

At the culmination of the congregation, devotees of the Prophet (PBUH) from abroad had an emotional farewell meeting with each other, expressing their resolve to act upon the commands of islam that they learned at Faizan-e-Madinah and to convey these teachings to others. The Islamic brothers from abroad stated, "Before arriving here, the matters that we were unaware of regarding carrying out religious activities, we gained information about them, and we also got motivation to attain religious knowledge through modern sources." The participants of the Overseas Congregation also expressed good intentions of attending the weekly Sunnah-inspired congregation and participating in Madani Qafilahs in their respective countries.