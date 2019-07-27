UrduPoint.com
Emotional' Varun Dhawan Wraps Up 'Street Dancer 3D' Shoot

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Emotional' Varun Dhawan wraps up 'Street Dancer 3D' shoot

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Having finished shooting for his upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D", actor Varun Dhawan says he cannot express his emotions in words.Sharing photographs from the shoot on Twitter on Saturday, Varun wrote: "It's a wrap on 'Street Dancer 3D'.

I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected."Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected.

Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family pic.twitter.com/FfTDsRHVD8The "Badlapur" actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie.

"Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen January 24.""Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama directed by Remo D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". The film also features Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

