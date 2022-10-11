Employability is prerequisite for peace, stability: Kamran Bangash

Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) the University of Peshawar in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Pakistan started a three-day training for youth on 'Startup and Digital Skills' here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) the University of Peshawar in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Pakistan started a three-day training for youth on 'Startup and Digital Skills' here on Tuesday.

The Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the training workshop and addressed the students. He appreciated the initiative and stressed that the present is the time for learning contemporary skills including technical and digital business skills. Especially soft and entrepreneurial skills so the overwhelming youth in Pakistan instead seeking employment should become employers and create more business opportunities.

He urged the academic institutions to introduce specialized skill-based degree programmes instead of general education programmes. Employability is a prerequisite for peace and stability, he further emphasized. He appreciated the inclusion of Afghan students into such advanced and innovative learning programs by IPCS and FNF.

Provincial Secretary of Higher Education Daud Khan and Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, Professor Dr.

Muhammad Idrees and representative of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees also attended the opening ceremony.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director IPCS Professor Dr. Babar Shah welcomed the guests and participants. He also highlighted the aims, objectives, and importance of skill development programs in the rapidly developing technological, business, and social environment.

Birgit Lamm, the Head of the Country Office FNF in Pakistan highlighted the foundation's effort for supporting youth, women, and relegated groups of society through entrepreneurial and advanced business training. No country can lead to economic and social development unless its citizen gets equal access to socioeconomic opportunities, she further added. Hence, such training opportunities will help the youth to start their own businesses to help contribute to the national economy.

About 30 selected aspiring students of Peshawar University including Afghan students are taking part in these three days long training.