UrduPoint.com

Employability Is Prerequisite For Peace, Stability: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Employability is prerequisite for peace, stability: Kamran Bangash

Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) the University of Peshawar in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Pakistan started a three-day training for youth on 'Startup and Digital Skills' here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) the University of Peshawar in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) Pakistan started a three-day training for youth on 'Startup and Digital Skills' here on Tuesday.

The Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the training workshop and addressed the students. He appreciated the initiative and stressed that the present is the time for learning contemporary skills including technical and digital business skills. Especially soft and entrepreneurial skills so the overwhelming youth in Pakistan instead seeking employment should become employers and create more business opportunities.

He urged the academic institutions to introduce specialized skill-based degree programmes instead of general education programmes. Employability is a prerequisite for peace and stability, he further emphasized. He appreciated the inclusion of Afghan students into such advanced and innovative learning programs by IPCS and FNF.

Provincial Secretary of Higher Education Daud Khan and Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, Professor Dr.

Muhammad Idrees and representative of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees also attended the opening ceremony.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director IPCS Professor Dr. Babar Shah welcomed the guests and participants. He also highlighted the aims, objectives, and importance of skill development programs in the rapidly developing technological, business, and social environment.

Birgit Lamm, the Head of the Country Office FNF in Pakistan highlighted the foundation's effort for supporting youth, women, and relegated groups of society through entrepreneurial and advanced business training. No country can lead to economic and social development unless its citizen gets equal access to socioeconomic opportunities, she further added. Hence, such training opportunities will help the youth to start their own businesses to help contribute to the national economy.

About 30 selected aspiring students of Peshawar University including Afghan students are taking part in these three days long training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Business Education Lead Women Refugee Employment

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.