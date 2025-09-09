Employable Digital Skills Initiative to transform youth lives: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, has said that the Employable Digital Skills Initiative is a landmark project that will transform the lives of young people and guarantee a bright future not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for the entire country.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony held on Tuesday at the CM House.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz stated that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to equip the youth with modern-day skills and enable them to play a vital role in the digital economy. He added that making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa self-sufficient in the field of IT and technology is one of the government’s top priorities.

During the briefing, it was informed that following the advertisement of the program, more than 6,000 young people from across the province applied. After scrutiny, over 4,000 candidates were declared eligible, out of which more than 2,000 passed the screening test. Based on merit and academic scores, 1,264 candidates have been selected.

The courses being offered are not limited to basic computer and IT fundamentals but also include training graphic design, web development, mobile app development, business intelligence, digital marketing, and particularly cybersecurity—a field described by Dr.

Ayaz as one of the most crucial in today’s world.

He said that by producing skilled professionals in cybersecurity, the province’s youth would be empowered to contribute both to national security and the global market.

Calling the initiative “not just a training program but a life-changing project,” Dr. Shafqat Ayaz emphasized that it will open new avenues of employment, entrepreneurship, and progress for the youth. He further said that the provincial government’s objective is to enable the young generation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prove their talent globally and ensure the province plays a central role in the digital economy.

Dr. Ayaz expressed hope that today’s ceremony at CM House, Peshawar, would mark the beginning of a new and brighter era for the youth. He added that the project will directly benefit thousands of families and indirectly impact millions of people across the province.