Employee arrested for getting job on fake documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An employee of the health department was arrested for getting job on bogus documents.

A spokesman for the Anti Corruption Establishment Wednesday said Farhan Tahir had obtained the job of a dispenser in Social Security Dispensary Chak No 70-RB Darmanwala about 15 years ago.

During checking, his documents were proved bogus. To which, the ACE registered a case and arrestedhim.