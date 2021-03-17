Employee Arrested For Getting Job On Fake Documents
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An employee of the health department was arrested for getting job on bogus documents.
A spokesman for the Anti Corruption Establishment Wednesday said Farhan Tahir had obtained the job of a dispenser in Social Security Dispensary Chak No 70-RB Darmanwala about 15 years ago.
During checking, his documents were proved bogus. To which, the ACE registered a case and arrestedhim.