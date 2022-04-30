UrduPoint.com

Employee Gets Pension Increase After 7 Years Due To Federal Ombudsman's Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Due to intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, an employee of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has gotten increase in pension after seven years, said a press release on Saturday

Muhammad Nawaz, a retired employee of APP, filed a complaint against APP before the Federal Ombudsman for failure to make 10% increase in his pension.

He stated that APP pensioners were not getting raise in their pension due to the decision of the APP board of Directors (BoD) taken in 2015. However, the BoD in its meeting in September, 2019 decided to increase 10% pension for APP pensioners w.e.f.1.7.2015 subject to the creation of APP Pension Fund.

He further stated that despite lapse of considerable time neither the APP Pension Fund was created nor the increase in pension was allowed to the pensioners.

He requested that the Agency be asked to implement the APP BoD decision in the best interest of justice.

During hearing proceedings, the representatives of APP and Ministry of Finance appeared and presented their points of view. The Ombudsman noted that the matter had been pending for long and directed for speedy finalization of the proposed mechanism within 45 days.

Finally the APP implemented the decision of WM and informed that after @ 10% increase in pension, the complainant would receive Rs 56,219 per month as compared to Rs 43,217.

The complainant thanked the Federal Ombudsman that due to his intervention he received an increase in his pension after seven years, the Ombudsman press release said.

