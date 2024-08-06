Employee Killed In Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KHANIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Unidentified individuals on Tuesday killed Zafar Gujjar, an employee of a local government department.
The attackers opened fire and injured him, according to sources from the Rescue team.
The critically injured victim was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by officials from Rescue 1122, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The city police have registered a case and begun further investigation.
APP/qmb/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident52 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father9 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator10 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)10 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki11 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II11 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon11 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago