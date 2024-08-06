Open Menu

Employee Killed In Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Employee killed in firing

KHANIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Unidentified individuals on Tuesday killed Zafar Gujjar, an employee of a local government department.

The attackers opened fire and injured him, according to sources from the Rescue team.

The critically injured victim was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by officials from Rescue 1122, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The city police have registered a case and begun further investigation.

