Employee of Land Record Center arrested for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Corruption Department on Monday arrested an employee of Land Record Center Jand for allegedly taking bribe

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Department on Monday arrested an employee of Land Record Center Jand for allegedly taking bribe.

Taking action on a complaint , Assistant Director Investigation Sana Ullah under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Malik Sher Afzal arrested Despatch Rider Abbas Ali son of Nisar Ahmad while receiving Rs 10,000 as bribe.

Case has been registered against the accused.