Employee Of PHC Dismissed From Service On Charges Of Misconduct

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:49 PM

Employee of PHC dismissed from service on charges of misconduct

Peshawar High Court has dismissed an officials from service on charges of gross misconduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court has dismissed an officials from service on charges of gross misconduct .

According to a press release, on August 25, 2020, an official namely Mujammad Rashid Caretaker Peshawar High Court BS 16, D I Khan Regustery was dismissed from service upon completion of inquiry against him.

The charges of misconduct were proved and made him liable for major penalty under the Rules of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Civil Servant (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.

More Stories From Pakistan

