Employee Of Session Court Tested Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM

Employee of session court tested positive for COVID-19

District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon Wednesday confirmed first patient tested positive for COVID-9 in Mithi town of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon Wednesday confirmed first patient tested positive for COVID-9 in Mithi town of Tharparkar district.

DHO said the specific sample was taken of Ramesh Lohana stenographer of session court Mithi on his complaint over developing symptoms of the virus which was tested positive.

DHO further said that family members of Ramesh have also been tested and quarantined at home until receiving final reports.

It was pertinent to mention here earlier seven persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 had been declared clear.

