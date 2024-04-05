Employee Shot Over Resisting Robbery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An employee of a medicine supply company was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt in Wah Cantt, Friday.
According to police reports, Amir Shahzad and a security guard were transporting medicines from Rawalpindi to Wah when they were ambushed by two armed bandits.
The bandits demanded cash and when the security guard resisted, they opened fire,striking him.
The bandits then fled with the stolen money leaving the injured security guard behind.
Shahzad immediately reported the incident to the police who have registered a case and launched an investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM21 seconds ago
-
Emergency Control Room established in City24 seconds ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute26 seconds ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute29 seconds ago
-
3 childrens poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh32 seconds ago
-
Three pesticides dealers booked:11 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians16 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, demands release before ..21 minutes ago
-
Proceedings of District Administration Karak on violation of official fare21 minutes ago
-
Jumma-tul-Wida being observed31 minutes ago
-
International Day of Conscience being observed31 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla31 minutes ago