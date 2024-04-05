Open Menu

Employee Shot Over Resisting Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An employee of a medicine supply company was shot and injured while resisting a robbery attempt in Wah Cantt, Friday.

According to police reports, Amir Shahzad and a security guard were transporting medicines from Rawalpindi to Wah when they were ambushed by two armed bandits.

The bandits demanded cash and when the security guard resisted, they opened fire,striking him.

The bandits then fled with the stolen money leaving the injured security guard behind.

Shahzad immediately reported the incident to the police who have registered a case and launched an investigation.

