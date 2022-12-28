UrduPoint.com

Employees Allotted `only One` Plot During Service: FGEHA Clarifies

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has clarified that only one plot is allotted to the government employees and other specified groups during the entire service under its residential scheme.

"The allotment is made as per approved policy of authority by the executive committee/board from time-to-time as per their entitlement according to their scales from BS-01 to BS-22," according to an official document available with APP.

However, it said the government in 2006 had allowed an additional residential plot to the federal secretaries (BS-22) officers in pursuance of approved policy/ criteria titled-Prime Minister's Assistance Package Scheme on the recommendations of Establishment Division.

About this policy, the document said the Islamabad High Court had declared this policy as illegal in 2021, directing the Secretaries of Establishment Division, Housing and Works and Law & Justice to place the matter of entitlement of second plot to Federal Secretaries before the Federal Cabinet, who shall give its approval afresh after considering the law.

Accordingly, the matter was before the federal cabinet who approved discontinuation of second allotment under Prime Minister's Assistance Package Scheme.

"Matter is still subjudice in IHC/SCP: Meanwhile, the Jurists Foundation also filed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court against judgment announced by the IHC in writ petition No. 3277/2020 and prayed to explain a mechanism under which the illegal benefits could be taken back for public exchequer," the document explained.

Moreover, it said the Islamabad High Court has suspended the balloting held for allocation of plot numbers to prospective allottees of sector F-14/15 (including PM Assistance Package for Federal Secretaries) and presently, "an appeal of FGEHA is subjudice in Supreme Court".

